A woman has denied attempting to murder two children by poisoning them in East Sussex.

Officers from Sussex Police were called to a property in Hunters Way, Uckfield, on 8 February 2024.

Two children, aged nine and 13, were discovered inside the house and taken to hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged.

Jilumol George, 38, is accused of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

A ten-day trial is expected to start on 2 September 2024.

