A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on the M40 near Bicester, Oxfordshire.

Photographs from the scene show the vehicle severely damaged, laying on its side.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says the northbound carriageway, between Junction 9 for Bicester and Junction 10 for Brackley, will "remain closed for the foreseeable future whilst essential repairs are carried out".

"Thankfully nobody was seriously injured and the driver is now in the care of South Central Ambulance Service," the fire service added.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

Three fire crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Oxford were sent to the scene on Friday morning (June 7).

In a post on X, National Highways said there are 60 minute delays in both directions on the M40 as barrier repairs take place.

There is also heavy congestion on the A34 northbound and on other diversion routes.

In a statement Thames Valley Police said: "This was a damage only collision and is being managed by Highways. The lorry driver suffered a minor injury."

