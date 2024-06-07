More than a dozen firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a barn near Gatwick Airport.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Thursday morning (June 7), on Norwood Hill Road in Charlwood.

Surrey Fire & Rescue Service expects to remain at the scene for at least the next 24 hours.

The fire service said that the barn contains a large quantity of decking boards and other materials which are difficult to extinguish.

More than a dozen firefighters remained at the scene on Friday morning, June 7. Credit: Surrey Fire & Rescue Service

Southern Water tankers are supporting crews at the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The fire service has thanked local residents for their patience while they remain at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know