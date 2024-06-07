Kerrie's 12-year-old son Alfie was also in the vehicle. Credit: Kerrie Bradshaw

A mother from Shoreham in Sussex says she's lucky to be alive after a pothole caused her car to overturn.

Kerrie Bradshaw, 46, was travelling along on Southwick Street in Southwick, Brighton, on Monday, June 3, when she swerved to avoid the pothole, clipping it then losing control of her car.

Kerrie's 12-year-old son Alfie was also in the vehicle.

Kerrie said: "I remember seeing the pothole and then I went round it to the right and that's it, I don't remember anything else.

"Apart from rolling and then hanging upside down and looking and thinking 'is my boy still alive?'"

Both Kerrie and Alfie were taken to hospital following the crash.

The pothole has since been repaired.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "We are concerned to hear of any incident in which people are injured and we hope those involved are making a good recovery.

"We cannot comment further on this specific incident. "

