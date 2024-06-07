Portsmouth leads nation in lighting D-Day Beacons to mark 80th anniversary

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Portsmouth leading the nation in lighting D-Day Beacons

Portsmouth has led the nation in lighting D-Day Beacons, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

The first of eight hundred was lit up in the Hampshire city last night (Thursday 6 June).

There was a sunset ceremony and a parade involving Royal Navy personnel, including a performance from the Royal Marines Band Service.

The Normandy Landings was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Troops from the UK, and other nations, attacked German forces on the beaches on June 6th 1944.

