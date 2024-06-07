Tonnes of cannabis were hidden within shipments of children’s toys and clothing by members of a Kent-based organised crime group.

More than 500 packages were seized in total, and the operation was thought to be worth at least 10 million pounds per year.

The drug was smuggled into the UK and Spain from California between February 2022 and April 2023.

Samuel Dunne and Keenan-Hall Shelton have been jailed Credit: Kent Police

Head of the group Samuel Dunne from Whitstable had employed Keenan Hall-Shelton from Sevenoaks.

They have been jailed for more than 7 years.

