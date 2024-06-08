Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a swan is believed to have been shot with an air rifle in Solent Business Park, Whiteley.

The swan was found at around 10am on Thursday 6 June near to The Bridge Deck Café, with injuries consistent with being shot with an air rifle, police were told.

Fortunately the bird did not die from its injuries.

The injured swan was found near the Bridge Deck Cafe, Whiteley. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "Do you have any information about what happened or who might be responsible?

"Do you work or visit the business park, and have you noticed any suspicious individuals in the area?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Country Watch team on 101, quoting 44240238480.

