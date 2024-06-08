A teenager has been charged after three people were injured in a Brighton knife attack.It was reported that a group of friends were pursued on Gardner Street by two individuals on January 12, 2024 at around 11pm. Three people were seriously assaulted, causing injuries to an 18-year-old woman and serious stab wounds to a 20-year-old man and woman.Two 17-year-olds were arrested in relation to the report and were bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

Three people were attacked on Gardner Street, Brighton. Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy from Brighton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Wednesday, 5 June.

He's facing two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assaulting a police officer.The teenager was remanded from Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 6, 2024 pending his next court appearance on June 11.

