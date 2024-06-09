A corrupt border officer, arrested for helping a London-based organised crime gang smuggle drugs through Portsmouth, has been jailed for two years.

Kevin Smith, 38, was detained by officers from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit at work in the port as part of a joint operation with the Metropolitan Police Service and Border Force.

Earlier that day Smith had allowed drug smuggler Caprice Thompson, 46, from Brixton, to pass through his Border Force booth, having arrived on a ferry from France. Her car contained 15 kilos of MDMA worth around £400,000.

As she drove back towards London she was stopped by Met officers who arrested her and found the drugs in the boot.

Caprice Thompson, David Johnson, and Sinan Baki were also jailed Credit: NCA

Two other members of the crime group were also arrested – ringleader David Johnson, 51, and Sinan Baki, 49, both from Clapham. Further drugs were recovered from their properties.

The joint operation followed an investigation into the crime group by the Met, who brought in the NCA once it became clear a corrupt insider was in contact with Johnson.

The NCA put Smith under surveillance, and obtained CCTV evidence that the former prison officer engaged in a number of face to face meetings in Portsmouth with Johnson in the run-up to the smuggling attempt.

Smith and Johnson’s relationship had started whilst Smith was working as a prison officer in the prison where Johnson was serving a sentence for drugs importation.

Smith was arrested while working at the port of Portsmouth

Following Smith’s arrest NCA officers also recovered a mobile phone which he had used to exchange encrypted messages with Johnson.

Johnson pleaded guilty to importing class A drugs, and Baki admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Smith admitted a charge of misconduct in a public office. He was cleared of drug smuggling charges during a trial at Kingston Crown Court that also saw Thompson convicted of the same offence on 4 April 2024.

On Friday (7 June) a judge at the same court sentenced Smith to two years in prison. Ringleader Johnson was given a 12-year jail term, Baki got eight years, and smuggler Thompson was handed a seven year sentence.

Dave Rock from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit said: “Fortunately this type of corruption is relatively rare but it does present a real threat to the security of the public, which is why we treat it as a priority.

“People like Kevin Smith are invaluable to organised crime groups, as they can use their access and knowledge to aid their criminal endeavors.

“This operation demonstrated the excellent co-operation between the NCA, Met Police and Border Force who worked together to stop this gang in their tracks and prevent class A drugs reaching the streets.”