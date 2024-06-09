Police investigating the rape of a woman in a Southampton park have arrested a man.

They were called to East Park in the city centre shortly after 5am on Thursday morning, June 6, to a report that the woman had been raped in East Park by a man unknown to her.

The victim, in 40s, is being supported by specialist officers.

A 22-year-old man from London has now been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

In a statement Hampshire Police said; "Since this incident was reported to us we have been in the local area carrying out enquiries and officers will be patrolling East Park and the city centre over the weekend.

"Anyone with concerns or questions is asked to please come and speak to them."