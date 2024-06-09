A woman has died and a man remains seriously injured in hospital after a crash between a car and a heavy trailer on the Isle of Wight.

The collision happened on Downs Road, Brading at 11.20 on Saturday morning, June 8.

The road was closed for several hours Credit: Island Echo

Police said two vehicles were involved, a Hyundai, and a Land Rover which was towing a trailer carrying heavy tree-cutting equipment.

Local reports suggest the car was a taxi, and the passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Newport, died at the scene.

A 77 year old woman from Newport sadly died at the scene Credit: Island Echo

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Southampton's major trauma centre, where he remains.

The driver of the Land Rover suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.