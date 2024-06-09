A popular Margate restaurant has been forced to close indefinitely after a car ploughed through its front window.

The incident happened at Ty-8 on Northdown Road in Margate just after midnight on Saturday.

Emergency services at the scene Credit: Ty-8

Thankfully the restaurant was closed at the time and no one was hurt, but the incident has caused serious damage to the building.

Police, ambulance and fire services were dispatched to the incident, involving a silver Ford.

The condition of the driver has not been made public.

The structural damage will now be assessed Credit: Ty-8

On Sunday the car was removed and the shop frontage boarded up.

Posting about the crash on social media, bosses said: “We are closed for further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”