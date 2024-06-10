An independent candidate for Brighton Pavilion hopes to become the first "AI MP".

AI Steve, who describes himself as an "ultra-smart computer", will be standing in the General Election on July 4 for the Smarter UK party.

The man behind the computer, Steve Endacott, lives in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, but says he will use artificial intelligence to be able to speak to constituents 24/7 and create policies.

The "real" Steve will then attend Parliament in person to implement the policies and will stay at a second home he maintains in Brighton.

Steve Endacott was the Managing Director of the travel group MyTravel, before going on to be the co-founder of multiple start-ups. Credit: Steve Endacott

What does AI Steve stand for?

Good ideas - adopt the best policies of other parties.

Regenerate High Streets - levelling up by taxing Google and online retailers.

Green Credentials - create practical green policies.

Immigration - Invite those we need to support the economy.

Education - cut university fees by 50%.

Housing - Increase affordable housing.

Diversity - Support LGBTQ+ and diversity causes.

Caroline Lucas, of the Green Party, has been the MP for Brighton Pavilion since 2010, but is standing down at the next election.

The other candidates include:

Siân Berry, Green Party

Carl Buckfield, Social Democratic Party

Tom Gray, Labour

Mark Francis Mulvihill for Reform UK

Ashley Ridley, Liberal Democrat

Citizen Skwith, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sarah Victoria Webster, Conservative

