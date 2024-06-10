Play Brightcove video

Sarah Saunders has spoken to businesses in Canterbury affected by anti-social behaviour.

Tourism businesses say people as young as 13 have been committing acts of anti-social behaviour by throwing stones at boats, and using catapults to attack animals.

Canterbury Historic River Tours who operate on the River Stour in Kent say groups of young boys have threatened staff.

Ade Mills said: "Groups of young boys, aged between 11 and 17 have been causing acts of vandalism and threatening wildlife.

"A couple of ducks were even killed by a catapult. A young boy had launched a catapult at the ducks on the river."

"Tourism is such an important part of Canterbury economy, we want tourists and all visitors to feel safe and welcome."

Staff at Canterbury Historic River Tours say they have had gravel thrown at them. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Earlier this year, police seized a catapult and ball bearings from a 13-year-old boy, who was taken home and spoken to in front of his parents. He since has taken part in an intervention programme.

Another teenager was issued with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) which bans him from carrying a catapult or being in groups of under-18s in public.

On Sunday 2 June, a group of boys were stopped, searched and spoken to following a report of stones being thrown - their details were taken by police.

The owners of American Candy & Gifts have also had to deal with abusive comments by shoplifters. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Shoplifting is also a big problem for high street businesses. "In a week, it's sometimes every day," said Owner of American Candy and Gifts, Grishma Guruing

"They shoplift and are very abusive sometimes. Calling us immigrants and foreigners. They throw things on the floor."

Insp Paul Stoner, of Canterbury Community Safety Unit, Kent Police said: "Our beat officers are aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour around the River Stour in Canterbury and we have increased the number of patrols in the area.

"We will continue to patrol the riverbank and deal with any children believed to be involved, as well as working with partners including the city council and schools to address the concerns.

"I urge parents to find out what their children are doing when they are out and about, and ensure they are not causing a danger or nuisance to others."

