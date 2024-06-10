Two men have been sentenced for selling and manufacturing firearms after 70 guns and more than 600 rounds of ammunition were found hidden in suitcases.

On 22 February 2024, officers searched a property in Westerham Close, Cosham, Hampshire and found around £7,000 of heroin in a cupboard and luggage filled with firearms.

Later that same day, ammunition in various stages of being converted from blank rounds, along with tools and equipment were seized at an industrial unit in Mays Yard, Horndean.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (7 June), Perry Bins and Steve Jones were jailed for a combined total of 18 years

Binns, aged 37, of Westerham Close, Cosham was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jones, aged 46, of Fratton Road, Portsmouth was also sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Perry Binns and Steve Jones were charged in February 2024. (Pictured left to right). Credit: South East Regional Organised Crime Unit

Binns previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer firearms, one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer ammunition and one count of possession with intent to supply heroin.

Jones previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer firearms, one count of conspiracy to sell/transfer ammunition, one count of manufacturing firearms and one count of manufacturing ammunition.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Insp Clair Trueman, said: “Today Binns and Jones have received significant custodial sentences for their role in converting firearms.

“As a result of our investigation, we have prevented potentially deadly weapons from being used in our communities to inflict fear and harm.

"If you have any information about illegal firearms or any other criminality in your community, please report this to your local police force by calling 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...