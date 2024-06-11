Charity urges domestic abuse awareness during Euro 2024

People are being urged to spot the signs of domestic abuse by a Kent-based domestic abuse service as the Euros return this week.

The Kent And Medway Domestic Abuse service is highlighting research which shows when England football team plays, violence increases.

Ahead of the Euro 2024 football championship, the charity is urging fans, residents, and businesses to be extra vigilant for signs of domestic abuse and to help direct victims to support services.

Led by Kent County Council, Medway Council and the Kent Integrated Domestic Abuse Service (KIDAS) and Medway Domestic Abuse Service (MDAS) partnership it involves a range of partners, the campaign encourages residents, businesses, and community groups to become informed about the crime and be able to direct people to safety.

The campaign says football itself is not the cause of domestic abuse, but research shows that rates increase when England plays.

Cases increase by 38% when England loses a match and 26% when they win or draw.

Domestic abuse affects over 2.1 million people a year in England and Wales, which equates to 61,500 adults in Kent and Medway who may have been affected. 1 in 5 crimes reported to Kent Police are domestic abuse related.

Ben Watts, Kent County Council White Ribbon Ambassador says: “We have an urgent need to ensure that every person affected by domestic abuse in Kent and Medway knows that support is available to help them and how to access it.

"Domestic abuse can often go unnoticed and unreported, but we’re committed to changing this.

"Through the ‘Support the Goal: Know, See, Speak Out’ campaign we encourage everyone in our local communities, whether they’re a football fan or not, to be vigilant in recognising the signs and speak out against violence and abuse, and help direct victims to safety, particularly during this time when we know that domestic abuse can heighten and escalate."

To access specialist Domestic Abuse support through KIDAS or MDAS, call Victim Support 0808 168 9111 or visit www.domesticabuseservices.org.uk, where you can also find information, resources and training webinars.

In an emergency, call the police on 999 (if you can’t speak, cough, or tap the handset then press 55 on your phone - the police will know it’s an emergency).

