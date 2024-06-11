Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tony Green has been speaking to a domestic abuse survivor

The Euros are just around the corner and for women in abusive relationships, it can be a time of dread.

Domestic abuse incidents increase when England plays. When they win it is a 26% rise and with a loss, it is a 38% rise.

A woman from Kent who has spoken to ITV News Meridian anonymously under the name 'Laura' said she never thought she would end up in an abusive relationship.

Laura said: "I have never been seen as weak or unable or vulnerable in any way, shape or form.

"So I would never have thought that that would have ever happened to me.

"He became quite mentally abusive. It did become verbally abusive. It didn't become physically abusive, but it nearly did at the end."

Laura says she was frightened

Laura continued: "I was absolutely petrified. It was not how he had been perceived by me, by any of our friends.

"It came as a bit of a shock to everybody that that's how he was within a relationship.

When asked if it became worse when the football was on, she said: "Definitely, it was a big factor of it.

"Obviously there's drinking involved, this heightened emotions. I think he probably became a bit so senseless with it, really."

Football does not cause domestic abuse, but it makes incidents and the risk for victims increase. Credit: The Kent And Medway Domestic Abuse service

A campaign in Kent is urging people to recognise and act on domestic abuse, to speak out and seek appropriate support if they feel they are a victim.

Aston Vicary, Oasis Domestic Abuse Service, said: "There are lots of specialist services across Kent and Medway that are ready for you when you're ready as a victim to come to us, and we can help you to stay as safe as possible."

Rebecca Swaine, Look Ahead Support Charity, said: "Reach out. Come and speak to somebody at one of our one-stop shops.

"Staff all across can try and reach out to someone who you trust and when it's safe for you to do so. But get help.

"There are many people out there just wanting to help you."

Links to support for victims of domestic abuse:

