Wilder was initially jailed for seven years in March 2024 after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences.

A drug dealer, caught with almost £1 million worth of drugs, has had his jail sentence extended after it was ruled as unduly lenient.

Danny Wilder, 38, was seen by police officers in May 2023 behaving suspiciously in Cloudesley Road, St Leonards, Sussex.

H e was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after officers found a small amount of cocaine and cash on him.

When officers searched his home, they found around 10kg of cocaine and 16kg of cannabis, plus around £30,000 in cash.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of around £930,000.

Wilder, of Vale Road in St Leonards, was jailed for seven years in March 2024 after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences.

On Friday (7 June), an appeal panel ruled the sentence was unduly lenient and increased the sentence to ten years and six months.

Detective Constable Amy Pooley said: "Drugs have a devastating impact on our communities and it is right that those involved in their trade face justice for their crimes.

" Danny Wilder was a committed offender, responsible for distributing vast quantities of harmful substances.

" I welcome the court’s decision to extend his prison sentence to more accurately reflect the severity of his crimes.

"This should send a clear message to other offenders that we will use all powers at our disposal to hold you to account."

