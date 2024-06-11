Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the swans were reunited following the attack

An injured swan, believed to have been shot with an air rifle, has been reunited with her mate.

The bird was found at around 10am on Thursday (6 June) near to The Bridge Deck Café in Whiteley, Hampshire.

The animal had blood on her wing and injuries on her neck, including swelling.

Wendy Hermon, from charity Swan Support, who cared for the swan during her recovery, described seeing a hole in the animal's wing.

Wendy said: "She wasn't in a good way when we brought her away, but she's made a really good recovery. She's been on antibiotics.

"She's healing very well, there's nothing more we can do for her in care and the best recovery for her is to be back with her mate and the recovery will just improve all the time."

The charity says attacks on wildlife are becoming more frequent.

Wendy continued: "We are dealing with swans that have been shot, on a weekly basis. The last one we did in this area was down in Weston, where sadly she died.

"Hampshire Police have been really good on both occasions in trying to investigate and catch the people that are doing this."

When reunited, the pair began blowing bubbles to greet each other.

"Absolutely amazing, best reunion ever. To see that actually puts a lump in my throat because you know that you've done the right thing," Wendy added.

"She was well enough to go back, and she will just recover more as time goes on because she's in her home environment."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44240238480.

Information can also be submitted to police online.

Alternatively, the public can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.

