An ironworker who attacked his boss after he was fired, leaving him with injuries which killed him more than a decade later, has been jailed for 12 months.

On 20 November 2006, just days after losing his job as a steel erector, Arjan Balla, 41, assaulted his former boss, Anastassios Delis, on Queensway in Southampton.

Mr Delis was left unconscious after being punched a number of times, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head.

In 2007, Balla was charged with Section 20 grievous bodily harm and sentenced to three years in prison.

Around 10 years later, on 12 December 2017, aged 68, Mr Delis died from his injuries having never regained consciousness following the attack.

An examination by pathologists revealed that his death was the direct result of the injuries he sustained in 2006.

Balla was located after a collaboration between Hampshire Police, the CPS, the National Crime Agency, Interpol and the Albanian authorities. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Attorney General’s office gave permission in 2019 to charge Balla with manslaughter.

He was found to be using the name Tahir Karaj in Albania, having been deported there following his initial sentence.

Once his true identity was known, police received intelligence that Balla was due to fly into the UK on 26 January 2024 at Stansted Airport, where officers arrested him.

He was then charged with manslaughter. His fingerprints and DNA were found to match that of the man previously convicted of GBH.

Balla was charged with manslaughter and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Arjan Balla, of Godstone Road in Whyteleafe, Surrey, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Monday (10 June) where he was jailed for his involvement in the death of Anastassios Delis from London.

Police Staff Investigator Gary Sumner said: "The circumstances of this case are highly unusual and extremely sad.

"We are thankful that the family and loved ones of Anastassios Delis now have justice, seven years after his death and 18 years after his assault.

" We are pleased that Balla will now face the consequences of taking another man’s life in such a senseless and violent assault, and hope that this sentence today demonstrates that we are committed to securing justice for the victims of such horrendous crimes, no matter how much time has passed."

