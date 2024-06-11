Nearly 100 black cats left for dead at empty property

Nearly 100 cats have been abandoned in an empty property in Kent.

Safe Haven Animal Rescue near Sevenoaks rescued the animals and are currently caring for 74 mostly black cats.

They say there's so many cats and kittens at the property in Dartford that they are having to re-visit every day to care for more.

The charity is now looking the re-home the animals.

On a post on their Facebook page, Safe Haven Animals Rescue said: "We were originally informed that there were around 20 cats including kittens so after many other rescues not being able to help, we agreed. However once we turned up we realised the problem was much bigger!

"Out of the 52 we have so far, we have around 6 mums, 24 kittens under 6 weeks, 6 pregnant females and the remaining under 2 years old."

The charity say the majority of the cats they have rescued are black which is more difficult as already have black cats within their care struggling to find homes.

They are putting a plea out to other rescue centres to help and place the remaining cats.

They are also asking for donations of cat food and cat litter.

