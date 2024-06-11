A woman was attacked, and her two children taken away from her, as police investigate a kidnapping incident.

It took place on Saturday (8 June) between 9pm and 11pm between the Ruscote Arcade and Ruscote Park, Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The children have since been found safe and uninjured, they have also now been safeguarded.

In another incident later that day, believed to be connected, offenders were kicking a door and trying to smash a window to a property in Ruscote Arcade.

Three people, including a 58-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, all from Banbury, have been arrested and released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Thames Valley Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a kidnapping in Banbury. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Investigating officer Det Con Bryn Smith said: "I understand these incidents may cause some concern but I would like to reassure the community that we believe that these were targeted incidents, with no threat to the wider public.

"I am appealing to anybody who witnessed either of these incidents to please get in touch with us.

"Additionally, if you have any CCTV footage of the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time of the incidents, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240269028.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."

