A young child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a white van.

Police were called just after 3.30pm on Monday (10 June) to reports of a collision between a white Vauxhall Movano van and a pedestrian.

It took place on the A325 near the junction with Pennefather’s Road, Farnborough, Hampshire.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Hampshire police said: "If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240243772.

"You can also share information with us via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 11, or via their online reporting form at the below website."

