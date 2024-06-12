A child rapist from Chatham, Kent has been jailed for 22 years.

Billy Ward was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday (7 June) after a jury found him guilty of 12 charges which included rape of a child under 13 and assault of a child under 13 by touching.

He had denied the charges after being arrested in October 2023. Ward, of Castle Road, committed the offences against the young child between January 2016 and October 2022.

During the sentencing, the 40-year-old was handed a 22-year jail term and ordered to serve an extended licence of five years. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will remain in place for 35 years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Often of Kent Police’s Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Ward carried out pre-planned and sustained offending over a six-year period against a vulnerable young child.

"His crimes are some of the worst I have come across while working as part of this team, and I really want to commend the bravery of the victim. "Not only did the child report his offending, but they were present in court and personally read out their victim impact statement, a step which took great courage. "I hope that the outcome of this case allows them to come to terms with their past and gives the closure needed in order to move forward."