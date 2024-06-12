Father of murdered teen calls for knife crime on school curriculum

The father of a teenager stabbed to death in West Sussex says the school curriculum needs to focus more on real life lessons about knife crime.

17-year-old Charlie Cosser was stabbed three times in the chest at a party in Warnham in July last year.

His killer, who was 16 at the time, was found guilty of murder last week. Speaking exclusively to ITV News Meridian, Charlie's father, Martin Cosser, also revealed plans for a permanent memorial to his son.

Charlie Cosser, 17, died two days after being stabbed Credit: Family handout

Mr Cosser said: "It starts with education. I think about what happened in our murder trial and there were a number of kids who were aware that there was a knife at the party that night.

"I don't want to blame them but the truth is if knife crime had been in the curriculum, they may have done something about it and my son might still be alive.

"Since Charlie died, I've had a number of schools reach out to me but it's a small collection. There are other schools that I've approached that almost just don't want to address it.

"That's not good enough."

Martin Cosser says it's become almost fashionable to take a knife out

Charlie died two days after being stabbed.

The talented young footballer, who dreamed of becoming a groundsman at Chelsea, was caught up in a fight, along with two other boys, and the defendant who had been asked to leave the gathering following a complaint from a girl.

Despite still grieving, Charlie's family started Charlie's promise with his heartbreaking story being shared in schools.

The charity also offers emotional support to people affected by knife crime and is calling for tougher punishments.

A bench at the Devil's Punchbowl, where Charlie loved to visit, will soon be named after him.