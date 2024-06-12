Kent tunnel closed for urgent safety repairs

Drivers in Kent are being warned to expect disruption as a main route is closed due to a safety fault.

The Chestfield Tunnel on the Thanet Way A299 is closed for the remainder of this week.

Engineers have found a fault with the fans which control its ventilation.

The route closure is expected to affect drivers travelling between Whitstable and Herne Bay with increased journey times and traffic.

Kent County Council, who manage the road, have said they are hoping to reopen one lane of the tunnel this weekend.

The following diversions have been put in place:

Westbound: Drivers will be diverted off of the A299 Thanet Way via the A291 Canterbury Road, onto the A2990 Thanet Way, continuing onto the A290 Clapham Hill, then using the westbound slip to return to the A299 from Wraik Hill Roundabout in Whitstable.

Eeastbound: Traffic will be diverted off of the A299 Thanet Way using the slipway to travel onto the A2990 Thanet Way, before moving onto the A291 Canterbury Road to re-join the A299 Thanet Way at Herne and Broomfield.

