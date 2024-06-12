Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher went to meet a 79-year-old from Witney who's concerned for her future

New research by a charity that supports older people facing hardship, shows the number of pensioners living below the poverty line in the UK could double in the next 15 years.

This would mean that the figure would increase from 2.1 million now to 3.9 million people by 2040.

Furthermore, poverty levels among older people with a disability could increase significantly from 18% to 29%.

Independent Age says these results paint a bleak picture of what could happen if political parties across the UK take no action, and state it must be a wake-up call ahead of the General Election for all parties to act now to prevent widespread misery.

Yvonne Bailey, 79, says she does everything she can to keep costs down Credit: ITV News Meridian

Poverty has been linked to a shortened life expectancy, a greater likelihood of poor physical and mental health, and increased stress and anxiety.

It also has a societal cost, with the choices older people in financial hardship are forced to make often impacting their well-being, leading to increased health and social care costs.

79-year-old Yvonne Bailey from Witney, Oxfordshire is concerned for her future.

She says she has always been careful with money but her osteoporosis means she needs to be warm and paying the bills is a real struggle.

79-year-old Yvonne Bailey says she struggles to pay her heating bill

Independent Age says there are too many people like Yvonne who are over 65 and living below the poverty line.

Chief Executive, Joanna Elson CBE, believes this is a scandal.

She says the older people the charity speaks to are already in financial hardship and skipping meals, washing in cold water or not using the lights in the evening, all to save money.

"There are 880,000 households who are eligible for pension credit but don't get it and if you are eligible for pension credit you are often eligible for free dental and optical and other kinds of things."

Joanna Elson CBE, Chief Executive of Independent Age

To prevent poverty in later life from rising to the levels projected by this new research, Independent Age recommends:

The next UK Government conduct a cross-party review to agree on what level of income is needed in retirement to avoid poverty.

The future UK Government has a significant and strategic focus on improving the uptake of all social security entitlements for older people, including Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, Attendance Allowance and Council Tax Reduction, with a clear strategy and improved use of data to ensure that all older people receive the money and discounts they are entitled to.

The next UK Government ensures renters on a low income across the UK are supported to pay their rent through Local Housing Allowance. For renters in England the UK Government should also reform the private rental sector so no one faces a no-fault eviction or financial discrimination, and everyone has a decent home and longer notice periods if asked to move.

The Scottish Government and Parliament progress the Housing (Scotland) Bill to create a new system of rent controls, strengthen tenants’ rights and improve support for people facing eviction and homelessness.

Political parties across the nations commit to make a significant and sustained investment in social housing and in updating, insulating, and modernising homes.

The inconsistent financial support provided within, and between, utility sectors is tackled by individual utility companies ensuring they have social tariffs and discounts to support those on low income, and in the longer term the next UK Government introduces national social tariffs for both energy (across the UK) and water (in England and Wales).

Future and existing national and local governments and utility providers more proactively promote consistent social tariffs and other support targeting areas of deprivation, and all eligible groups, including older people who receive Pension Credit.

