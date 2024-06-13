With just over twenty four hours until kick off in the Euros ambulance services are calling on public support to help them manage the demand through the football championships.

South East Coast Ambulance says it often sees an increase in demand after the final whistle in key matches.

During Euros 2020, it received around 50% more 999 calls in the hour following England's semi final victory.

SECAmb is asking people to only use the line for a serious emergency, but people with a genuine emergency are urged not to ignore any symptoms such as chest pain during a game.

SECAmb ExecutiveDirector of Operations, Emma Williams, says: "We know that many people will be looking forward to the Euros and to cheering on their country of choice over the coming weeks.

"We also know that significant football matches can have an impact on the demand we face with often an immediate uplift in calls at the final whistle.

"Anyone who is facing a genuine emergency shouldn’t hesitate to call us but we know that many people who choose to call us after a game has finished could get help and advice from a more appropriate service such as NHS 111.

"We appreciate that many people will choose to watch the match at the pub or at home with friends.

"If people choose to drink alcohol while watching then, as ever, we urge them to be sensible and look after themselves and others to lessen the likelihood of having to call for our help.

"Just a few avoidable calls in an area can significantly impact on our ability to respond to other local emergencies quickly."

