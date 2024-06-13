A house has been cordoned off by police after the body of a missing woman was discovered in Buckinghamshire.

Officers attended an address in Kimble Wick, Aylesbury where they found the body of Juming Xue.

The 41-year old, who was from the area, became the subject of a missing person's report after she disappeared on Friday 7th June.

A day later police made the discovery and have now traced her family.

The front of the house has been sealed off as investigations continue Credit: ITV News Meridian

A post-mortem has been conducted but has been unable to establish a cause of death so further pathological tests will now be carried out.

Detectives arrested a man in his 40s from Aylesbury but he's been released on bail.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Stuart May of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said, "Following this sad discovery we have launched a murder investigation and are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries.

"We have been making extensive enquiries and contacting officials in China to trace Juming’s family, and yesterday (12th June) we have been able to inform them of this tragic news.

Detectives are appealing for information following the discovery Credit: ITV News Meridian

"My thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"We are aware the news that we have launched a murder investigation will be concerning to the local community and there may be some concern around the delay there has been in us providing information publicly.

"However it was vitally important and only right that Juming’s family were informed of our investigation before we provided any information to the wider public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...