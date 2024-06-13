Police have launched an investigation after an NHS ambulance was damaged by vandals.

The vehicle is part of the South Central Ambulance Service fleet which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and most of Hampshire.

It was targeted on Tuesday 11th June in the early hours of the morning with a group of men thought to be behind the incident.

Photographs released show the windscreen of the ambulance smashed and dents to the bonnet.

The rocks caused several dents to the bonnet of the vehicle Credit: Hampshire Police

It's thought the offenders accessed a railway line close to the North Harbour Resource Centre in Cosham at around 1:15am, when they started throwing rocks at the vehicle.

They then attempted to gain access to the centre but ran away after being challenged by an ambulance employee.

As part of Hampshire Police's enquiries, the force would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101, or report on the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240244373.

