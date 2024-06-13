Gatwick based Wizz Air has been ranked the worst airline for UK flight delays, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

It found the low-cost carrier's departures were an average 31 minutes and 36 seconds behind schedule last year.

This was a reduction of nearly a third compared with 2022, but means the airline recorded the worst punctuality for UK flights for three consecutive years.

The airline said it has made "significant improvements" but acknowledged there is "still work to be done".

A Wizz Air spokeswoman says: "In 2022, like all airlines in Europe, Wizz Air experienced extraordinary operating challenges driven mostly by the external environment.

"Since then, we have invested more than £90 million to stabilise operations, reduce the number of delays and provide a better experience for customers.

"While we saw significant improvements in 2023, there was still work to be done.

"Helping our customers reach their destination is our number one priority and we will continue to invest in our service to ensure they get there on time."

