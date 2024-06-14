Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Lions put on impressive football display. Credit: Tom Anders, Longleat Safari Park

Harry 'Mane', alongside three lionesses, have been showing off their football talents, ahead of the start of UEFA Euro 2024.

The lion, at Longleat Safari Park, named after England striker Harry Kane, put on an impressive display of close ball control skills, as the Euros kick off in Germany.

While the real Three Lions prepare for Sunday’s opener against Serbia, t he pride at the Wiltshire estate, including lionesses Betty, Little A and Malnika, have been practising with their team.

Longleat’s football connections go back to July 1966 with England’s World Cup win.

The park was visited by the World Cup referees, which included Gottfried Dienst, who officiated in the final when England famously beat West Germany 4-2.

