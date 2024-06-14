Play Brightcove video

Psychic animals have made their forecast for UEFA 2024

Meerkats have made their predictions on how England will perform in the Euros, as the first match kicks off in Germany.

Zookeepers at Drusillas Park in Sussex, have consulted their "mystic meerkats" to get their forecast for the tournament.

Three buckets, filled with food, one for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final were put in front of the animals.

They soon all became drawn towards the blue bucket, predicting England to reach the final.

England's first match in UEFA 2024 takes place on Sunday, against Serbia.

