A woman had to be treated in hospital after a cricket pitch cover was blown into her by an air ambulance helicopter in Kent, injuring her leg.

She suffered a leg injury when the cover, which was mounted on wheels, rolled out of position due to the downwash of the aircraft landing.

It happened on Bearsted village green near Maidstone, Kent on October 11 last year, according to a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

While attending the initial incident, the woman was given first aid by the pilots for a cut to her leg, and was later taken to hospital.

The charity accepted the findings in the report and said they would review safety measures

Investigators warned that “downwash can be a significant risk, especially when operating in an urban environment”.

The report noted that the pitch cover was fitted with brakes, which were not applied.

The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) said:"The safety of the public, our patients and our staff, is always our highest priority and we fully support this investigation carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch into this incident.

"We take such matters very seriously and will continue to work closely with our regulators, our aviation partners and other partners, and the wider air ambulance and aviation community, to ensure the safest and highest possible standards in the delivery of our lifesaving service.

"We welcome the action taken by our aviation partner following the incident and the learning from this report to help us to further safeguard against any future incidents."

