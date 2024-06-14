A teenager has been jailed for eight years after possessing plans to carry out an attack on a synagogue.

Mason Reynolds, 19, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 14 June.

Reynolds was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) officers in June 2023 and was charged less than a week later.

Police found a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue near Brighton on his mobile phone.

Teenager who planned to attack synagogue is jailed for eight years Credit: PA

The note included information about the entrances and exits of the synagogue, security cameras, a video of the location taken from Google Maps as well as key Jewish holidays.

On Reynold’s devices, officers also found material that was neo-Nazi and anti-semitic in nature alongside manuals, one of which detailed how to make a bomb.

Additionally, Reynolds was part of an online group that shared neo-Nazi material and posted extreme right-wing content that encouraged terrorism.

At a trial in April this year, he was found guilty of one count of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism, contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He also previously pleaded guilty to five counts of collecting information which could be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and five counts of dissemination of terrorist publication, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with five years on extended licence. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Along with a prison sentence, he will also be subject to a notification order for a period of 15 years.

Det Ch Supt Olly Wright, head of CTPSE, said: “This is another case involving a young person following a toxic extreme right-wing terrorist and anti-semitic path.

"The fact Reynolds had such a detailed plan to attack a synagogue is really concerning.

“However, as a result of our investigation, Reynolds was prevented from progressing the plan into action, and the public have been protected.

“Communities have a key role to play in our work to combat terrorism. Please do continue to report things that are worrying or out of place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...