WATCH: This was the emotional moment, three siblings met for the first time.

Three long-lost siblings, in their 70s, have met up for the first time, having discovered each other's existence thanks to a DNA match.

Josephine Morey, 75, from the Isle of Wight was reunited with her brother James McLaughlin, 77, from Liverpool, and sister Lorraine Williams, 74, from Canada.

It was Lorraine who first found Josie when a DNA match on the website MyHeritage confirmed their biological connection, and soon after, they discovered Jimmy.

They have been chatting over WhatsApp and arranged to meet at Chilworth Manor Hotel in Southampton.

Now, Lorraine and Jimmy will head to the Isle of Wight to stay with Josie.

Josie describes the moment they all saw each other.

Josie Morey said: "Jimmy came out smiling first, and I just ran to him. It was lovely. Then I turned around and Lorraine was there.

"We jumped up and down with joy, we didn't know what to do."

Jimmy McLaughlin added: "The way I can explain it is, it was like we had known each other for the last 70 odd years, but obviously we hadn't."

Each of the siblings shares the same father, called Sidney.

Lorraine Williams said: "I set up a WhatsApp group called 'Sidney's Crew.' We interact, we share events. It was instant love and instant familiarity.

"Even though we don't know each other, we know each other."

