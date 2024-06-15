Brighton have appointed Fabian Hurzeler as their new head coach, the club have announced. He will be unveiled officially at a news conference on Tuesday.

His name had already been mentioned as a leading candidate for the job and at 31 he becomes the youngest head coach in the Premier League.

Hurzeler had been in charge of St Pauli and led them into Bundesliga for the first time in 13 years. Former Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi stepped down at the end of last season.

In a statement the club said: ''We are pleased to confirm that Fabian Hürzeler will become our new men’s first-team head coach.

Fabian has agreed a contract until June 2027. Once his work permit is processed, he will begin work straight away, ahead of the squad returning for pre-season preparations in July.''

Chairman Tony Bloom said: “From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months.

“He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.

“Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber added, “Away from the pressure of the regular season, we have taken our time to get this appointment right and are delighted to have agreed with Fabian to become our new head coach.

“He has already shown in a relatively short space of time as a head coach that he is one of the most innovative coaches working in football, and we are looking forward to getting ready for next season.”

Technical director David Weir added, “We will work closely with Fabian to help him settle in, and to get to know the club, staff and the area.

“Fabian already has an excellent knowledge of our squad and players, and we will be working to strengthen an already very strong squad during the transfer window.

“We will confirm all of Fabian's immediate backroom staff in due course, although Andrew Crofts and Jack Stern will be part of that coaching group, as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.”

Having reached agreement with St Pauli and secured the necessary governing body endorsement from The Football Association, the club says it's now in a position to apply for a work permit.

Hürzeler will be unveiled to the media at a news conference at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre training facility on Tuesday 2 July 2024.

