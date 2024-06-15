A man has appeared in court today facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a man who was assaulted in Birchington near Margate.

Kent Police say they were called to reports of a fight in Station Road on March 9 this year at about 1.50pm. A man in his 40s was taken to a London hospital. He died there on 15 April.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating and had previously charged Rashko Kurtev, 31, with causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Kurtev, of Park Avenue, Birchington, has been further charged with murder in relation to the incident.

He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 18 June.

