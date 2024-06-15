Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Wiltshire in which a man later died.

It took place near Malmesbury last April 14 at around 5.10pm. A black Volkswagen GTI was involved in a single vehicle collision on the B4040 Stonehill, which is between Charlton and Minety.

Two passengers were initially taken to hospital as a precaution. One of the passengers, a man in his 20s, died around a month later.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the vehicle has been interviewed by officers and further enquiries are ongoing.

Wiltshire Police is putting out a renewed appeal for anyone who might have seen the Volkswagen on the day - or might have CCTV or dashcam footage - to get it touch.

Investigators can be contacted by dialling 101 quoting reference 54240042457.