Volunteers are said to be devastated, after a community garden was set alight in Hampshire in a suspected arson attack.

Police are investigating the blaze on Thursday afternoon, which damaged a children's tree house, sheds, plants and tools outside Kempshott Village Hall in Basingstoke.

The fire service and Hampshire police attended the scene just after 5pm. No arrests have been made.

The fire caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage

The space is run by educational charity Inspero, which promotes healthy eating and living through food-growing, baking and cooking programmes.

Over the past nine years it has become a major hub in the community with a food bank, mental health well-being programme, work placements for SEN students, children's Forest School & cooking classes, supported by local volunteers.

The charity has launched a fundraiser to repair the damage.

In a statement on their website, a spokesman said: "This arson attack has come as a complete shock, and has been very upsetting & distressing to staff, volunteers and local people.

"The donations will help towards rebuilding the buildings, plants, fences & equipment that have been destroyed in the fire as well as help towards the cost for security cameras."