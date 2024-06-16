Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV MERIDIAN'S REPORT IS BY CHARLOTTE WILKINS

While many are celebrating Father's Day, for those who have lost a child it can be a difficult day. Now a special football match has been held to raise awareness and money for two charities - Sands United FC and Dad's Unlimited.

Sands United FC Kent manager, Joe Grover, who not only lost a child, Charlie, through miscarriage but also lost a son, Beau who was still born says: "It's not about football it's about togetherness".

Sands United FC is a football team made up of bereaved fathers. Phil Adams joined the team when it first began, following the loss of his baby at 24 weeks.

Play Brightcove video

But bereavement comes in many forms. Some of the players have lost a child through miscarriage, still birth or baby death. While the team are also supporting others who are going through IVF, infertility or family separation.

New Dads United helps new fathers to connect and play football without commitment

The match was organised by the founder of New Dads United. The team is for new fathers navigating the demands of parenthood and to help them connect. Harry Taylor and Dan Graves say it's helped them immensely .

Play Brightcove video

It was launched by Aidan Ainsley following the birth of his son, Ezra a year ago. He still wanted to play football, but wanted to ensure he was committed as possible to family life.

Play Brightcove video

The team are supported by the charity, Dads Unlimited which supports men's mental health and male victims of domestic abuse. It also supports fathers who are separated from their children.

While todays’ match held at Faversham FC's football ground - the Aquatherm Stadium will raise awareness and vital funds for both charities, it isn’t really about the football at all. It’s about the togetherness and supporting fathers no matter what they’ve been through.