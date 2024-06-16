One man has died and another is seriously injured after two cars collided on the A26 near Uckfield.

Officers were called to the collision involving a blue Porsche Boxter and a grey BMW X1 in Little Horsted at 11.18am on Saturday (15 June).

Sadly, the driver of the Porsche, a 57-year-old man from South Chailey, died at the scene.

The accident happened close to Little Horsted Credit: Google Images

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the BMW suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured any footage of the incident.

Contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Silver.