Firefighters in East Sussex have unanimously passed a motion of no confidence in the senior leadership team of the fire service.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union say they some areas have been left without adequate fire cover, new IT systems have made practices less efficient and there is a lack of training.

They say recent changes to duty systems have resulted in over-reliance on overtime, with the service failing to meet its own standards for fire cover across the county.

Firefighters have reported that new IT provisions say it is unsuitable for inputting and storing vital data, with crucial information being lost.

FBU members also cite the mismanagement of crucial firefighter training courses, with poor planning resulting in frequent cancellations with an impact on fire cover.

FBU members raised issues including being left without adequate fire cover, IT systems resulting in data being lost, and lack of training. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Simon Herbert, Fire Brigades Union East Sussex brigade secretary, said: "The committee has not taken this decision lightly.

"Branches first brought resolutions regarding a lack of confidence in the senior leadership team back in 2023 due to a number of issues relating to crewing, shift patterns, reliance on overtime, training, IT and occupational health.

"Fire Brigades Union representatives have worked closely with the Service over the last 6 months to seek improvements to the issues raised.

"However, FBU members believe too little has changed and many of the issues remain unresolved. "The FBU believes that the service has had plenty of time to make the necessary improvements, but have been too slow to do so."

The leadership team said in a statement: "We continue to exceed our attendance standards for responding to preventing emergencies." Credit: ITV News Meridian

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "All fire and rescue services are under pressure to deliver change at a time when funding is increasingly stretched.

"The Service has already prioritised and progressed key areas mentioned in the notice, and our staff have been working very hard over the last year, delivering change.

"We are changing the way we deliver operational training, and looking at how we continue to invest to ensure we are fit for future challenges.

"Our IT now allows us to review and process information provided by the public and our staff, in compliance with a raft of new legislation and to enhance public and firefighter safety.

"We remain committed to providing an effective service and keeping the public safe. We continue to ensure we can respond appropriately to the needs of our communities."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...