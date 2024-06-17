M25 section to close for weekend for third time with key dates revealed

Drivers are being warned of further disruption as National Highways reveals the dates for the third M25 closure.

The motorway between junctions 10 for the A3 and 11 for Chertsey will be closed from 9pm Friday 12th July to 6am Monday 15th July 2024, as part of a £317 million project to improve safety and reduce delays on one of the most congested junctions in the country.

Engineers will be constructing and installing a bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at Junction 10.

The new bridge, consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes, will be installed as part of ongoing work to make journeys safer and reduce pollution.

Engineers install the new structure on the M25 during a previous closure Credit: PA

The previous closure in May saw identical work being carried out on the eastern gyratory.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways Senior Project Manager, said, "The previous two closures have gone well with significant progress being made during both.

"We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time. Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead."

In total eight bridges are being constructed, with extra lanes are being created to provide more capacity and to de-tangle the traffic.

Drivers are being asked to use the following diversion routes:

Junction 10 - Junction 11: exit the M25 at J10 and take the 3rd exit to the north bound A3 to the A245 Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and Byfleet, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the 5th exit to the A320 continuing to M25 Junction 11 where the diversion will end.

Junction 11 - Junction 10: exit the M25 at J11 and take the 3rd exit to the A320 south towards Woking, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the A245 towards Byfleet, continue on the A245 to the A3 Painshill junction, then take the 3rd exit to the southbound A3 to Junction 10 where the diversion will end.

