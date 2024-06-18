A driver, who died in a crash, was driving a stolen car with a cloned number plate, police have confirmed.

A fatal collision took place on the A326, at the junction with Monkton Lane in Totton, Hampshire, involving a lorry and a silver Peugeot 107.

Police were called at 3.16am on Thursday 13 June. A 51-year-old man, from Christchurch, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have now released a new appeal for information after discovering the silver Peugeot had been stolen from Fordingbridge Car Park last year.

Hampshire police said: "We are now able to share further information following our enquiries into this collision.

"The silver Peugeot has been confirmed to have been equipped with a cloned licence plate and the vehicle stolen from Fordingbridge Car Park, Round Hill, Fordingbridge, on 23 December 2023.

"We also believe that a second vehicle may have been in the area at the time of the collision, with the occupants being potential witnesses, but left before police attended.

"If anyone has any information regarding either of these vehicles, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240247966."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...