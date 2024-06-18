The first patients in the UK have had a new device implanted to prevent severe acid reflux disease.

Doctors in Southampton became the first in the UK to use robotic surgery to fit the device called RefluxStop.

Teams at University Hospital Southampton (UHS) and Imperial College London are the first to carry out the procedure.

Severe acid reflux affects almost 20 per cent of the UK population, and for some, medical intervention can be the only way to stop it.

The device is fixed to the upper part of the stomach to block the lower oesophageal sphincter moving and to hold it in its natural position. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Known as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD), the condition occurs when contents from the stomach flow back into the oesophagus – the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach.

It happens when the muscular valve – the lower oesophageal sphincter – at the bottom of the oesophagus becomes weakened because it has moved too close to the diaphragm or even into the chest, which affects its function to allow food in and stop acid leaking out.

This can result in a range of symptoms including heartburn, regurgitation, difficulty swallowing, bloating, excessive salivation, coughing, nausea and a hoarse voice, as well as teeth and gum damage, nutritional problems, and sleep impairment.

UHS treats about 50 patients every year with the condition. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Fergus Noble, consultant general and oesophagogastric surgeon at UHS, said: “GORD can have such a severe impact on a person’s daily life as not only do they suffer with the physical impact whenever they swallow and eat, but also the psychological impact of living with the condition.

“RefluxStop is revolutionary in that it is minimally invasive, restores the lower oesophageal valve to its natural position with no side effects and offers some patients a viable treatment option for the first time.”

The disease can also lead to further complications such as oesophageal ulcers, a scarred and narrow oesophagus, Barrett’s oesophagus – changes to the cells in the lining of the oesophagus – and oesophageal cancer.

It is estimated that one in every 10 to 20 people with Barrett’s oesophagus will develop oesophageal cancer within 10 to 20 years.

Danielle Harding said making the decision to undergo surgery to get the RefluxStop device fitted was a “no-brainer”. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Danielle Harding, 30, recently became the first patient with GORD to undergo the procedure at UHS.

The mother-of-two, from Southampton, said: “I began suffering with severe acid reflux in 2022 and it has affected my life in so many ways – anything that involves eating or drinking has caused me so much anxiety, especially outside of my home.

“The signs are almost immediate with an intense pain in my chest as the reflux comes up the oesophagus and burns my throat, often resulting in me vomiting, it’s been horrendous.”

The implant made out of silicone, measures around 25mm, smaller than a ping pong ball, with patients in theatre for less than two hours. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Harding was prescribed medication from her GP which initially stopped the symptoms only for them to return.

An endoscopy showed that she had significant damage to her oesophagus and that she would need to remain on a high dose of medication for life.

Ms Harding said: “I had the surgery a little over a month ago and my symptoms have completely disappeared. I’m absolutely delighted and am so grateful to Fergus and the team at UHS, it has changed my life.”

