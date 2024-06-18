Play Brightcove video

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey plays a game of political Jenga at a launch event in Hampshire, taking blocks representing Winchester and Eastleigh.

Pastries and garden games were on the Liberal Democrats menu as party leader Ed Davey continued his colourful campaign on Tuesday.

Davey visited Fair Oak, Eastleigh in Hampshire, where he served morning tea to campaign volunteers and tackled a game of political Jenga. The Lib Dems successfully pulling blocks representing Winchester and Eastleigh from the blue wall.

Speaking at the event in Fair Oak, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey pledged to recruit 100 new water quality inspectors as part of a plan to clamp down on sewage-dumping water companies, "There's nowhere near enough sewage monitors, we're calling them sewage busters."

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey pledges to clamp down on 'sewage-dumping water companies' at manifesto launch in Fair Oak, Eastleigh. Credit: ITV Meridian

Under the party’s proposals, £10 million a year will be spent to increase the number of inspectors and unannounced inspections.

The “sewage-busting” inspectors would be employed by a new regulator, the Clean Water Authority, and they would be able to force entry to sites if water companies are slow to grant permission.

Ed Davey served pastries to campaign volunteers at the launch event in Fair Oak Credit: ITV Meridian

“It is a national scandal that the Conservatives have allowed water firms to mark their own homework."

“A new wave of sewage busters will ensure no water company gets away with polluting our treasured rivers, lakes and coastlines."

“By increasing testing, we can finally get a grip on these polluting and profiteering firms who completely disregard our environment."

“The whole sewage scandal stinks, with water firms making eye-watering profits whilst dumping filthy sewage like no tomorrow."

Ed Davey playing hoopla at manifesto launch in Fair Oak, Eastleigh. Credit: ITV Meridian

“Liberal Democrats will hire new sewage-busting inspectors to clamp down on sewage dumping and put a stop to this dreadful scandal.”

The party has previously vowed to scrap the water regulator Ofwat.

