A man who was spotted in Portsmouth with a visible hand injury has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

But Police say they have not located a victim and they're appealing for anyone with information.

At around 2pm on Friday 14 June, an injured man was seen walking along Farlington Road, Laburnum Road, Queens Road, Pink Road and Chichester Road.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but following comments made by the man and other witnesses, he has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a pair of scissors.

He has been bailed until 14 September while Police investigations continue.

He was also given a community resolution to attend a drug awareness course for possession of cannabis.

Superintendent Paul Markham, District Commander for Portsmouth, said, "We want to reassure our residents that every step is being taken to understand the circumstances that led to this man injuring his hand."

"Based on the information provided to us by witnesses and the man himself at the time, it was necessary to arrest him on suspicion of murder to enable thorough enquiries to be carried out."

"However, following extensive enquiries by our officers, we have not located anyone with injuries caused by the man, nor any scene for an incident involving him."

"If anyone has come to harm, or knows someone who may have been involved in any potential incident relating to this man, we would ask you to please contact us."

"If you have any concerns please speak to one of our officers, who will be conducting further enquiries in the area this week."

If you have any information which might assist us, including any footage – CCTV, dash cam, doorbell camera or mobile phone – please call 101 and quote incident number 44240250886.

You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/