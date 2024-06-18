Racegoers hope King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend Royal Ascot, which begins today.

Around 260,000 racegoers are expected to attend the famous meeting in Berkshire over the next five days.

Charles and Camilla are likely to join the punters at the Berkshire course and cement their position as champions of racing, just like Queen Elizabeth II.

Both attended last year - continuing a long tradition of Royal support for the prestigious event.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate Desert Hero's win at Royal Ascot Credit: PA

The King and his wife took on the late Queen’s thoroughbreds and have entered a string of horses over the next five days.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Traditionally, the King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot in a carriage procession with their guests, a convention which will reach its 200th anniversary next year, as it was first held in 1825 during the reign of King George IV.

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits will cheer on the riders over the next five days at the Berkshire racecourse.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared Ascot ideal for “horses to gallop at full stretch” and has today become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

