ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor reports from Shinfield Studios

The largest new film and TV studios in the UK has become fully operational at its site near Reading - bringing big budget movies from Hollywood to Berkshire.

Shinfield Studios is a state-of-the-art facility with media companies including Disney and Sony already using it.

And, it's already welcomed productions such as the latest Ghostbusters film and The Acolyte - that's on Disney Plus.

After three years of construction, the site is now fully operational with 18 soundstages, including two of the biggest in the UK at 43,000 sq.ft.

Nick Smith, Joint Managing Director, Shinfield Studios

Nick Smith, Joint Managing Director at Shinfield Studios said: "They filmed the New York fire house scene in a stage roughly this size.

"So we had two or three storeys of the fire station building, that iconic building that you'll see in New York and they had the vehicle that came out of the fire station and drove down a New York street and if you'e seen the film you'll think wow all was shot in New York, no it was filmed here at Shinfield."

The studio has 18 soundstages, including two of the biggest in the UK at 43,000 sq.ft. Credit: Shinfield Studios/James Singleton

Ian Johnson, Joint Managing Director, Shinfield Studios added: “Our vision was to build a studio which fulfilled every need of today’s productions, including supporting industry efforts to improve sustainability and facilitate accessibility for all.

"It is fantastic to have brought that vision to reality and we are enormously grateful for the support from Wokingham Borough Council, The University of Reading and the local community.”

“It was also important to all of us at Shinfield Studios to contribute to developing the next generation of production talent.

"We’re proud to be founding members of Screen Berkshire whose aim is to connect local crew with jobs, through training, upskilling and supporting new entrants to the workforce.”

